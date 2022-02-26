Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.47

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $16.67. Kirin shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 79,310 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.
Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)
