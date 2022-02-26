Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.81% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,126,000 after buying an additional 1,209,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.56 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

