KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.88% of KL Acquisition worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the second quarter worth $16,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in KL Acquisition by 174.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 882,147 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KL Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in KL Acquisition by 37.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KL Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

