KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 60.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.58. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.