Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $50.97 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $50.97 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00392385 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

