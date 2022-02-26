Kommunitas Market Capitalization Hits $4.73 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $520,641.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.20 or 0.07014424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.00 or 0.99745406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

