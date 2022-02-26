Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Tops $67.79 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $67.79 million and $2.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,309,874 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

