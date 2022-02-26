Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

