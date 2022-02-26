Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 513.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Kornit Digital worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $247,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Shares of KRNT opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

