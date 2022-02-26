Kuai Token (KT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $747,367.00

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.72 million and $747,367.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

