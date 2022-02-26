Kusama (KSM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $48.82 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Kusama has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $48.82 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $125.92 or 0.00321277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.83 or 0.07077070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,185.90 or 0.99977793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

