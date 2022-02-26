LABS Group (LABS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $95,910.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.46 or 0.07079800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.19 or 1.00054244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048149 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

