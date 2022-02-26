L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.33.
AIQUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($195.45) to €173.00 ($196.59) in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($172.73) to €155.00 ($176.14) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.
About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
