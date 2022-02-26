L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.33.

AIQUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($195.45) to €173.00 ($196.59) in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($172.73) to €155.00 ($176.14) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

