Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $573.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.