Lamden Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $619,364.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

