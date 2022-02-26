Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $534.87.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.88) to GBX 815 ($11.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.74) to GBX 781 ($10.62) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Lancashire stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Lancashire has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

