Lanceria (LANC) Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Lanceria has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $28,987.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars.

