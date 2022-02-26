Largo (TSE:LGO) Shares Up 12.5%

Largo Inc (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.34 and last traded at C$12.34. 68,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 84,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGO. Morgan Stanley lowered Largo to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Largo in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$798.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.64.

