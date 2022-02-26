Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.22 and last traded at $119.22. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.