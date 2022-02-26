Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Lazard worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,801,000 after acquiring an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.