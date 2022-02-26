Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $860,441.05 and approximately $19,233.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.42 or 0.07051388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.64 or 1.00159027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

