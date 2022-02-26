LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Stock Price Down 0%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.50. 9,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 12,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYLD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,974,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

