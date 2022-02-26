LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Specifically, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,608 shares of company stock worth $5,699,796 over the last three months.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.