LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.12% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $36,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 112,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMAT stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

