LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,463 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.36% of LendingTree worth $81,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,001,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in LendingTree by 1,221.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $285.58.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $1.02. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.78.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

