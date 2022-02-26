Leon’s Furniture Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.39. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$19.67 and a 1 year high of C$26.78.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

