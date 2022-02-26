Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Leslie’s worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

