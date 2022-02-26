Lethean Achieves Market Cap of $482,523.09 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $482,523.09 and approximately $32.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.34 or 0.07024517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00274964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.00803522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00072797 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00397694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00215048 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

