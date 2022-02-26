Lethean (LTHN) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $618,884.00 and $8.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,200.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.40 or 0.07092726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.00281339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00810226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00074047 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00400095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00217759 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

