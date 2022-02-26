LHT (LHT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $104,242.75 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008890 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.