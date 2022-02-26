Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
ZEV stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.
