Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) vs. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Critical Survey

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

6.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lightning eMotors and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Oshkosh 0 5 11 0 2.69

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.90%. Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $131.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -69.43% -4.08% Oshkosh 5.15% 10.32% 4.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Oshkosh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.91 $472.70 million $5.90 18.36

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles; and supply parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles; simulators and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units; and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.