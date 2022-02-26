Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stake Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,643,000 after purchasing an additional 247,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

LSPD stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

