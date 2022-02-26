Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

