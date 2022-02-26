LinkEye Market Cap Achieves $1.95 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $51,373.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.49 or 0.07071147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.53 or 0.99769120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003104 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

