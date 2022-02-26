Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 15,700 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

