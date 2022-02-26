Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 25,000 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NYSE YETI opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.