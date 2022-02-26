Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.19 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $154.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.12. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($210.80) to £140 ($190.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,794.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

