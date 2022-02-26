Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.26 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.