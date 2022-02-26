Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.30 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

BMBL opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

