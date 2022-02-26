Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $2.08 Million in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 44.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 167.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,492 shares of company stock worth $3,743,040. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

POWI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

