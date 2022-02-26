Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $2.23 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,783,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,628,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 350,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 233,693 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

