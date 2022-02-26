Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

