Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.97.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.