Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.