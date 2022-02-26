Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

