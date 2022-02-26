Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

