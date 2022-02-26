Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 25.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 540,914 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 480,919 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

BOX Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.