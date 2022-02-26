Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 45,000 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

