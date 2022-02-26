Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

UAA stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

